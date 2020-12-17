Tesla sales in Australia top 10,000, still selling twice as many EVs as all rivals combined

The Driven

Tesla has shipped more than 10,000 electric cars to Australia since 2014, and is still selling double that of all other car makers combined in 2020, new data has revealed.

Of those 10,000, 30% were shipped in 2020, and of that 30% (2,949 to be exact), nine out of 10 were Model 3 electric sedans. The figures highlight Tesla’s dominance in the Australian market in a year where less than 5,000 electric vehicles in total have been sold.

The Californian car maker is the only member of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries that does not report local sales figures to the auto sales list Vfacts, but new figures shared to The Driven by sources indicate that Tesla has outdone other car makers by a factor of two to one.

Adding to previous sales since 2014, there have now been 10,051 Tesla electric cars shipped to Australia. While a small number of these would be held by Tesla for showrooms and media, the majority are for private buyers.

The Model 3 now accounts for just a little over half of all vehicles shipped here over the years, and the overwhelming majority of Tesla sales in the past 15 months since it was introduced to Australia.

