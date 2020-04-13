Tesla lifts Australia prices after dollar falls, flags stand-downs and salary cuts

The Driven

Tesla has lifted the prices of its electric vehicle range in Australia because of the sharp fall in the local currency – as predicted last week – and also flagged staff “furloughs” (stand-downs) and salary cuts across the organisation.

The price rises for the Tesla range was widely anticipated because of the falling Australian dollar. And, as predicted by The Driven last week, it occurred on Good Friday, a public holiday.

The new price for a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus jumps from $A68,000 to $A73,900. The price for the long range Model 3 goes to $A87,900, while the performance version is $A95,900.

On-road costs such stamp duty, registration and other charges can add thousands of dollars depending on the state. The difference in on-road costs for the Model 3 SR+ between various state and territories is up to $A4,500 between the cheapest (ACT) and the most expensive (W.A).

The Model S is now priced at around $A130,900, up from $A125,000, with the peformance version now offered at $A145,900 – before on roads. And the Model X is now priced at $A144,900, up from around $A134,000, with the performance version going at $A159,900 before on roads.

The price rises came into effect just as Tesla warned the company’s 26,000 staff on salary cuts and furloghs (stand-downs) as a result of the decrease in manufacturing and deliveries because of the lock-downs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

