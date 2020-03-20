Tesla introduces “touchless deliveries” as New York gigafactory joins shut-down

The Driven

Tesla will implement “touchless deliveries” as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, it has said in an operational update published on Thursday (US time).

Production at Tesla’s Fremont factory, where the Model 3 and Model Y are made, will be temporarily suspended starting from March 23, as well as in New York with the exception of producing parts and supplies in order to continue providing servicing and infrastructure to customers.

The electric car maker had originally intended staying open amid the crisis, but has done an about turn saying it would cut staff by three-quarters after the Alameda county confirmed that car production is not an essential service as has been the case in previous wartime situations.

Now, Tesla will instead implement “social distancing” for staff members going to work, and take temperatures of staff still working as well as hand out masks, CNBC reported.

It all seems somewhat bleak, as car makers around the globe prepare to shut up shop for a week or more to contain the virus.

“Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” wrote the car maker in its update.

But with the introduction of a novel way of delivering cars still in its inventory the car maker will at least be able to cheer up a multitude of Tesla customers.

