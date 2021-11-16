Tag Energy to use Tesla Megapacks in two new battery storage projects in UK

Clean energy producer Tag Energy is to build two new 50MW battery storage projects in the United Kingdom, both of which will use Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries.

Tag Energy acquired a 60% stake in the two 50MW, two hour battery storage projects with a combined investment of close to £60 million ($A110 million). The deal came in a joint venture with British renewable and battery storage developer Harmony Energy.

The two projects include the 49.5MW/99MWh Chapel Farm battery project near Luton in England, and the 49MW/98MWh Jamesfield Farm battery project near Abernethy in Scotland.

Tag Energy, headed by Franck Wotiez, the former head of Neoen Australia, and backed by investors common to both companies, says it will use Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries and Tesla’s Autobidder AI software to allow for real-time trading and control.

“These projects underscore TagEnergy’s commitment to leveraging our strong storage expertise to support the UK grid in connecting more sustainable, competitive and clean power to accelerate the energy transition,” said Woitiez, who led Neoen Australia when it installed the so called Tesla Big Battery at Hornsdale in 2017.

Construction of both projects is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 with commissioning to follow a year later in the first quarter of 2023.

The Chapel Farm and Jamesfield Farm battery storage projects marks Tag Energy’s third investment in battery storage facilities in the UK, after it entered the market earlier this year with construction on the Hawkers Hill Energy Park battery storage facility in Dorset in September, and the acquisition of the 50MW Roaring Hill Energy Storage Project in Fife, Scotland.

“It’s widely recognised that battery storage is critical to achieving Net Zero in the UK and projects of this size – delivered without subsidies – will be vital in providing flexibility to the grid,” said Peter Kavanagh, Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Energy.

“We are looking forward to working with Tag Energy on these projects.”

Harmony Energy boasts a much deeper portfolio of UK projects with at least 15 wind power projects and 13 battery storage projects in operation or under construction, as well as a single solar project.