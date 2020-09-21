SwitchDin accelerates growth with new leadership appointment

PRESS RELEASE



Newcastle, AUSTRALIA – 21 September 2020 — SwitchDin, an Australian energy management software company, is positioned for an accelerated growth sprint with the appointment of Marc Sheldon in a newly created role as Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to joining SwitchDin, Marc was the Asia Pacific Chief Operating Officer at sonnen where he was responsible for starting the company’s manufacturing operations in Australia and delivering the strategy for sonnen to be listed as the first energy storage manufacturers in the South Australia Home Battery Scheme.

Marc will take SwitchDin to the next stage of expansion and execute on the company’s accelerated growth strategy. This includes building customer fulfillment channels, market development and expansion, operations, manufacturing, governance and reporting.

Dr Andrew Mears, CEO of SwitchDin said, “SwitchDin is delighted to welcome Marc to the company as we prepare the business for an accelerated period of growth in Australia and globally. His background and experience will bring new capabilities to drive further innovation and growth as we tap into new value streams for renewable energy.”

“As energy services become increasingly distributed, SwitchDin will have a key role in organising and integrating the world’s distributed energy resources. I am excited to be joining SwitchDin at this inflection point of a strong growth trajectory,” said Marc Sheldon, Chief Operating Officer of SwitchDin.

SwitchDin creates visibility and control for distributed energy resources (DERs). It brings rich data, intelligence and real-time control capabilities to DERs, bridging the gap between traditional energy utilities, manufacturers and energy end-users. SwitchDin’s technology enables end-user friendly virtual power plants, microgrids and advanced network services incorporating many different types of DERs.

The company’s solar and battery vendor-agnostic platform supports product integrations with most manufacturers and integrators, including Eguana Technologies, EVO Power, Fronius, GoodWe, Q CELLS, RedEarth Energy Storage, Selectronic, SMA, Soltaro, sonnen, Sungrow, VARTA Storage, Growatt, and Victron Energy.