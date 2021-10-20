Sun Cable names “powerhouse” to deliver world’s biggest solar and battery project

Sun Cable has named a “powerhouse” of companies that will help deliver the world’s biggest solar PV and battery storage project in Australia’s Northern Territory, with construction on the giga-scale Australia-Asia PowerLink slated to begin in late 2023.

In a “milestone” announcement on Wednesday, Sun Cable listed North America-based EPC giants Bechtel and Hatch, professional services firms Marsh and PwC Australia, and engineering outfit SMEC (a member of the Surbana Jurong Group) as the members of its Integrated Project Delivery Team (IPDT).

Sun Cable said the companies had been selected to “provide a powerhouse of world-leading expertise – each company across different areas,” to deliver the $30+ billion AAPowerLink project, which it described as the “future of renewable energy in Australia and the Indo-Pacific.”

“Each carefully selected company has a proven track record in developing and delivering complex infrastructure projects, together with a strong commitment to renewable energy giga-projects and providing global solutions to achieve net zero targets,” the statement said.

“Their combined experience across environmental, social and governance frameworks will also be essential in delivering a project of such scale and significance.”

The announcement of the IPDT follows the recent expansion of the already mind-bending project – which is backed by billionaire co-founders Andrew Forrest and Mike Cannon-Brookes – to 20 gigawatts for the solar component and 36-42GWh of battery storage.

The expansion was revealed alongside the news that a sub-sea survey permit had been granted to facilitate the passage of a more than 4,000km undersea cable – destined for Singapore – through Indonesian waters.

The high-voltage direct current cable, which will also be the largest of its kind in the world, aims to transmit renewable energy from Elliott in the NT, to Darwin, and then to Singapore, where it is estimated the project could supply up to 15% of Singapore’s electricity needs, starting from 2027.

Sun Cable CEO David Griffin said on Wednesday that to secure the support of this group of globally recognised experts was an important vote of confidence in the significance and feasibility of the huge project.

“Sun Cable is proud to have the expertise of Bechtel, Hatch, SMEC, Marsh, and PwC Australia reinforcing our team, as we deliver this game-changing infrastructure for Australia, Indonesia and Singapore,” Griffin said.

“This project is designed to significantly accelerate the carbon zero ambitions of the region and we have brought together a dream team to bring it to fruition.”