Solar Insiders Podcast: Tindo’s shining light in solar market

Rooftop solar industry is on another solar coaster, or should that be a Covid-coaster, with some enjoying a lift in demand and others seeing the market fall away.

One company doing well is Tindo Solar, and CEO Glenn Morelli joins the Solar Insider podcast to explain why his company is experiencing increased demand in both battery storage and rooftop solar, and his plans for an expansion to Australia’s only solar module factory.

Plus: NT kills the last of the one-for-one solar tariffs as it looks to subsidise household batteries, and W.A. comes up with an admirable plan to support the rollout of more distributed energy – solar, batteries, EVs and demand response.

You can find previous episodes of the Solar Insiders podcast here or on your favourite podcast platform.