Solar Insiders in back for 2020. Sunwiz director Warwick Johnston joins to discuss the past year and his 2020 forecasts, and we look at what we learned from the bushfires, particularly the impact on solar yields.

And, of course, there is all the usual news, reviews, warnings on bad solar, and some updates from the world of electric vehicles.

You can find previous episodes of the Solar Insiders podcast here or on your favourite podcast platform.