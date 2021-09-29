Solar curtailment: You ain’t seen nothing yet

Solar curtailments tend to be most pronounced in the cool but sunny spring months when electricity demand is relatively low – because moderate temperatures means little heating or air conditioning demand. In hot summer months, all solar generated power is needed to supply the large air conditioning load.

According to CAISO, in the early afternoon hours of March 2021, the grid operator had to curtail an average of 15% of its utility-scale solar output on many days. The opposite happens after the sun sets, forcing CAISO to replace the rapidly vanishing solar generation by increasing imports – when available – and relying on gas fired generation, the famous “duck-curve” problem.

Increases in renewable generation and curtailments of solar and wind have followed an increase in new renewable capacity additions – and this is only the beginning as California pushes ahead toward a carbon- free electricity grid by 2045, as do many other states.

To help meet California’s target of 50% renewable generation by 2025, the state is expected to add another 1.6 GW of utility-scale solar capacity plus another 0.4 GW of onshore wind in 2021. Combined, solar and wind represent 44% of CAISO’s capacity additions in 2021.

At the same time, small-scale rooftop solar PV capacity also continues to grow decreasing the need for CAISO-operated generation, leading to more solar curtailments. Wind is not as big a problem in California as it is in places like Texas, Iowa, Kansas, etc. – states where wind is a major contributor in the electricity generation mix.

Clearly the problem is growing more acute requiring longer-term solutions including a number of options considered by CAISO. One promising solution is to enlarge the physical size of the market, therefore increasing the diversity of the generation portfolio.

CAISO has been attempting to enlarge participation in the Energy Imbalance Market (EIM), a real- time market that allows participants outside of California – and non-CAISO stakeholders – to buy and sell energy to balance supply and demand in real-time.

In 2020, 16% of total possible curtailments were avoided by trade within the EIM, according to participants in the EIM – a significant achievement.