Six-minute EV battery one step closer as Magnis reports successful test results

The Driven

Magnis Energy Technologies says its partner, Charge CCCV, has shown promising results testing optimised battery cells in a commercial format, taking another step towards its goal for an “extra-fast charging” electric vehicle battery that can charge in just six minutes.

Achieving commercially viable electric vehicle batteries that can charge so quickly is a challenge on multiple fronts, and ensuring energy efficiency, battery life and safety are not compromised at very fast charge rates are paramount.

The new results show that the optimised multi-layer 1.6Ah pouch cells, which are within 99% energy density of a regular iM3 cell, retain 93% capacity over 600 cycles, charging and then discharging in 30 minute periods.

The latest success ticked the box to allow further testing for the six-minute battery to go ahead last week.

“We are really excited by this technology from Day 1 as it will be a game-changer for the commercial transportation industry,” said Magnis chair Frank Poullas in a statement regarding the new results.

“Today’s announced results are an early step toward turning this technology into a commercialised product.”

To read the full version of this story, please go to our EV-focussed sister site, The Driven and click here…