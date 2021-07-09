Singapore’s largest floating solar plant begins commercial operation

One of the world’s largest inland floating solar PV systems, the 60MW array on the Tengeh Reservoir in Singapore, has been completed and is sending power to the grid, according to Trina Solar, the supplier of modules for the project.

The project, which is also one of the first in the world to integrate green technology with water treatment, is most certainly the largest floating PV system in Singapore, where big solar development is limited by lack of free land space.

The floating solar plant was developed by Singapore’s PUB (Public Utilities Board) National Water Agency, along with its subsidiary Sembcorp Industries, with construction kicking off in August of 2020.

The array will be integrated with PUB’s water treatment plants, with a a 25-year power purchase agreement struck back in May of that year with Sembcorp to supply power to PUB’s water treatment operations from the floating solar project.

Trina, which supplied 12,556 of its 210 Vertex dual-glass modules for the array, said on Wednesday that the competed project had been recently connected to the grid and was now in full commercial operation.

The Chinese solar giant said its modules were selected for the job according to “very strict requirements” for their functionality, safety and reliability in a water environment over an expected operational life of more than 25 years.

“Trina Solar’s 210 Vertex dual-glass modules are a perfect fit for this floating project with its high-power generation and reliability in hot and humid climates, such as Singapore,” a statement from the company said.

Trina also noted that the modules’ higher efficiency and power meant fewer panels needed for the 60MW project, reducing its footprint on the water.

“The application of Trina Solar’s 210 Vertex modules in Singapore’s floating project has been a successful showcase,” said the project leader of Trina’s China region, Zhao Lei.

“After the Singapore project, more and more country markets show confidence and recognition of the quality of Trina Solar’s 210 Vertex modules. Our brand has earned its wider reputation overseas.”

Just this week, Trina also revealed that its Vertex modules had achieved a new global efficiency record, thanks to advancements made by the company’s Singapore-based team of researchers at the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology (SKL).

Independently confirmed by both TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord, Trina said the record aperture module efficiency had been achieved by the Vertex high-efficiency p type monocrystalline silicon module, based on 66 pieces of 210 mm x 210 mm high efficiency PERC cells.