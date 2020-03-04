Schletter Australia has partnered with SCP ‘Solar Car Parks’ to launch the HELIOPARK range of Solar Car Ports for the Australasian market.

PRESS RELEASE

SCP is a provider of tailored solar car park design and installation services with a dedicated team who understands the multifaceted DESIGN, MANUFACTURING, PLANNING and INSTALLATION requirements involved with solar car park systems.

Schletter have a long history of Solar car port development with demonstrated capability and a certifiable track record since 1966 with installations ranging from 2kW to 6MW.

‘’The constructions of Solar carports are inherently risky due to complex foundational requirements and building certification. This partnership allows us to de-risk the projects for our clients and provide a fully wrapped solution including installation’’.

Trevor De Vries, Managing Director, Schletter Australia.

The design and engineering team at SCP have been part of the largest and most complex solar car park shade installations in Australia. SCP understand the requirement for the best industry practices to ensure projects can be delivered on time and within the predetermined price.

Our Heliopark solar car parking systems are designed and manufactured by SCP in Australia. Featuring two design styles (Pro) and (Eco); these are specifically designed for Australian conditions, offering the most cost effective and stylish option for your car park. The Heliopark design has been selected by Schletter Australia as their preferred solar car park system for the Australasian market place.

“SCP ‘Solar Car Parks’ are delighted to be partnering with Schletter who have such a longstanding proven worldwide track record for quality solar mounting systems. We believe this partnership will boost solar car parking across Australia, to provide business owners and car park users the many benefits that solar car parking offers‘‘

Daniel Chapman, Head of Corporate Sales, Solar Car Parks

You can find out more by visiting: www.solarcarparks.com.au