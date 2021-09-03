Rooftop solar slowdown: It’s not just the pandemic and lockdowns

By now you may have seen SunWiz’s data pointing towards a slowdown in the rooftop solar industry, with a dip in installations in August, and Covid-hit NSW falling to third spot behind Victoria and Queensland.

Lockdowns in Australia’s most populous states have been the prime cause of the downturn in rooftop installations in recent months. That’s been keenly felt in NSW in particular, which (like Victoria the year before) has seen system registrations fall by half.

But lockdowns aren’t the entire story. The average monthly volumes in 2021 for Queensland and Victoria are essentially a flat line, whereas South Australia has been gradually contracting for almost 12 months running.

This is quite a different picture to the four years of more than 30% compounding growth Australia’s rooftop PV market has enjoyed.