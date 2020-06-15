Rooftop solar reshapes W.A. grid, and retiring coal units won’t be missed

The latest 10-year forecast for the West Australia state grid highlights massive changes ahead as rooftop solar entrenches its position as the dominant technology on the local network, so much so that the closure of two of the remaining coal units in 2022 and 2024 will not be missed.

The Australian Energy Market Operator on Tuesday released its ESOO (Energy Statement of Opportunities) for the Wholesale Electricity Market, another name for the W.A. market that operates in what is also known as the South West Interconnected System.

The W.A. market is one of the world’s biggest isolated systems. And its lack of connections to another market makes its transition to what AEMO describes as a “decentralised, democratised, and digitalised system” a fascinating one for the energy industry.

And the headline information in the latest ESOO is all about rooftop solar. The central assumption is that rooftop solar PV will double in capacity to around 2,612MW by 2030, when it will account for nearly 20 per cent of annual consumption.

Because of that it is the major contributor to a predicted 0.4 per cent annual fall in average consumption over the next 10 years and a 0.2 per cent annual fall in peak demand. And it will push daily demand peaks from between 5pm and 6pm to beyond 6.30pm.

The biggest impact of rooftop PV on the grid will not be on the peaks, but its role in slashing “minimum” demand, and over the next few years will be cut to levels below 700MW (assuming a fall of 12.5 per cent a year), which is the point at which the market operator worries about its impact on system security.

“This world-leading adoption of rooftop solar PV and the changes in the generational mix …. presents both operational challenges and exciting opportunities,” the head of AEMO Cameron Parotte, says in an accompanying press release, echoing comments he has made previously.



The W.A. state government has embraced this, and is now leading the country in the development of its own versions of an Integrated System Plan, a rewrite of market rules, and a roadmap for the uptake of distributed energy.

This DER roadmap is a crucial component because it will lead to the adoption of new inverter standards and other market signals and protocols that will encourage more distributed energy – rooftop solar, battery storage (both household and community level) and electric vehicles, but ensure they occur in a co-ordinated manner that assists the grid, and delivers a new resource to the market operator.