Risen Energy (Australia) has signed a 150MW distribution agreement, its largest

PRESS RELEASE

For the second year in a row, Risen Energy (Australia) has signed its largest distribution agreement with One Stop Warehouse, Australia’s largest solar distributor. Pursuant to this agreement, One Stop Warehouse will have exclusive rights to sell Risen’s 370W 132-Cell MONO PERC Half Cut Jaegar module to the Australian Distribution Market, and will subsequently have first rights to sell Risen’s Titan 210mm cell series module for rooftop application. This is an upgrade from last year’s 100MW deal between the two companies and will be valid from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

To commemorate this significant event, Risen Energy (AU), represented by their General Manager, Eric Lee and One Stop Warehouse, represented by their Head of Procurement and Marketing, Andy Cheng, participated in a virtual signing ceremony on Monday the 22nd of June.

The two companies possess strong partnership ties and, in a speech given during the event, Mr Lee mentioned that there is “mutual respect and trust’’ and that Risen will “continue to provide One Stop Warehouse with high technology products and support them in their sales efforts”. He also expressed Risen’s excitement in being a part of Australia’s thriving rooftop sector and their desire to support the Australian transition into a greener future.

In his speech, Mr Cheng added that he is “delighted to see Risen’s growth as one of the most popular brands in the Australian market” and that for him it is “exciting to work with such an accomplished supplier”.

Risen’s goal is to become the leading panel provider in the Australian rooftop sector. Their high-performance Titan series modules will be available in the Australian market in early 2021.

About Risen Energy (Australia)

Risen Energy (Australia) has had an established presence in the Australian market since 2008, supplying solar PV panels for the retail market. Its long-term goal also includes the funding, constructing and operating of utility-scale solar projects.

Risen Energy was founded in 1986 and is a leading China-based PV solutions provider that is traded as an A-share on China’s Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Risen Energy has over 10,000 employees globally and are one of the largest PV module suppliers in the world, completing over thousands of grid-connected projects globally, including self-developed projects that they manage directly.

Risen Energy currently owns two solar farms in Australia, the Merredin Solar Farm (Western Australia) and Yarranlea Solar Farm (QLD).