RFI’s new solar connectivity solution – 4G SIM and modem bundle pack

RFI Technology Solutions has introduced a 4G SIM and modem bundle pack for solar inverter connectivity when a secure, independent internet connection is required, but Wi-Fi and hard-line ethernet is not feasible.

PRESS RELEASE

RFI Technology Solutions has introduced a 4G SIM and modem bundle pack for solar inverter connectivity when a secure, independent internet connection is required, but Wi-Fi and hard-line ethernet is not feasible. The new RFI Solar Connectivity Solution is ideal for commercial, industrial or off-grid solar inverter connections.

Our bundle pack includes everything needed to plug and play – an RFI Dualmax MA-2055 pre-configured modem with an LTE SIM data plan, ethernet cable and antennas to provide complete out-of-the-box access to the 3G and 4G network.

The modem and SIM bundle provide immediate internet access to solar monitoring systems, allowing it to be locked down and safe from unauthorised use. The system can be installed on sites without interference or interaction to the LAN on site.

