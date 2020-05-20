 Rest Energy seeks PPAs for Queensland solar farm | RenewEconomy

Rest Energy seeks PPAs for Queensland solar farm

PRESS RELEASE

REST Energy is seeking expressions of interest from interested parties for a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for its 120MW Munna Creek Solar Farm (MCSF) in Queensland.

Munna Creek Solar Farm is located between Gympie and Maryborough in Southeast Queensland. The solar farm already has Development Approval from council and electrical Connection Agreement with the Network Service Provider.

For more information on MCSF, please visit the website:  http://www.restweb.net/

Expressions of Interest can be sent to: [email protected]

For further information please email the above address or ring 0407 125 898.

