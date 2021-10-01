Renewable energy scores top honours at Resources Sector Awards

Two partnerships took out top honours at the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety’s Resources Sector Awards for Excellence in Perth last night.

Gold Fields Australia and EDL won the Golden Gecko award for environmental excellence for their Agnew Hybrid Renewable project in Leinster, Western Australia.

The partners’ project provides a blueprint for remote operations and communities worldwide to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, with both companies sharing knowledge across the industry.

The Dandjoo Darbalung program won the Community Partnership Resources Sector Award for its support of Aboriginal students in regional Western Australian communities.

Supported by St Catherine’s College, IGO, AngloGold Ashanti, Sandfire Resources and Barminco, the program provides holistic support to Aboriginal students with their tertiary studies while encouraging and nurturing their cultural identity. It is the largest Aboriginal residential program in Australia.

A Golden Gecko Certificate of Merit was also awarded to Premier Coal for their rehabilitation works at Lake Kepwari.

Comments attributed to Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston:

“The Agnew Hybrid Renewable project and Dandjoo Darbalung program are examples of going above and beyond to ensure the best outcomes for local communities and the environment.

“These projects set new social and environmental standards and are an example of why Western Australia is one of the best places in the world to do business.

“The Golden Gecko awards for environmental excellence have showcased best practice and innovation within our resources sector for the past 30 years.”