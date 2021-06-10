POWAR chief Geoff Dutaillis appointed inaugural chair of clean energy investor forum

Long-time clean energy executive Geoff Dutaillis has been appointed as the inaugural chair of the Clean Energy Council’s Clean Energy Investment Roundtable, which aims to spark collaboration between Australia’s largest clean energy financiers.

Dutaillis has a long history in Australia’s clean energy sector, having previously served as the chief operating officer of wind energy developer Infigen Energy and held an executive position with the Queensland government owned CleanCo.

Dutaillis currently serves as the CEO of Powering Australian Renewables (POWAR) formed as a partnership between AGL Energy, QIC and the federal government’s Future Fund.

The Clean Energy Council formed the Clean Energy Investment Roundtable last year as a forum to bring together investors in large-scale renewable energy projects in Australia, including banks and institutional investors.

CEC CEO Kane Thornton said the appointment of Dutaillis as the inaugural chair of the group would help investors identify and tackle challenges currently being faced by the clean energy sector that were creating barriers to further investment.

“Australian investors in clean energy projects have demonstrated a strong appetite – over $20 billion committed over the past three years – but now face increased risks that include policy uncertainty and a regulatory and energy market that is no longer fit-for-purpose,” Thornton said.

“With so much at stake as we transition Australia’s energy mix and decarbonise our economy, I’m pleased to have Geoff’s leadership of the Clean Energy Investment Roundtable to address these challenges and give investors the certainty they need to drive the clean energy transition.”

“Geoff’s appointment and willingness to take on this important role demonstrates the critical importance of the investor voice in the complex and rapid policy and regulatory developments impacting the clean energy sector. He brings a wealth of experience and passion for the sector,” Thornton added.

Members of the Clean Energy Investment Roundtable include international project developers Neoen, Iberdrola, and major banks NAB, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and Macquarie.