Pacific Energy refreshes board and sharpens renewables focus

Non-executive board members Ross Israel, QIC’s Brisbane-based Head of Global Infrastructure and Stephen Cake, a Sydney-based executive with deep international experience in the energy sector, were appointed immediately following the acquisition. Cliff Lawrenson remains independent non-executive chairman and Jamie Cullen remains Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, the Company has now appointed Perth-based infrastructure executive Ms Megan McCracken to the board as an independent non-executive director. Mr Lawrenson said Ms McCracken’s experience complements the strengths of the existing board extremely well as the Company continues its push into renewable energy solutions.

“Our recent board appointments add considerable leadership skills and resource sector experience which will be most valuable in a growing company seeking to diversify into the renewable energy space,” Mr Lawrenson said.

“We now look forward to drawing on Megan’s skill set as we embark upon our recently awarded high-profile project to supply cleaner and cheaper electricity to the town of Esperance. We are delighted and excited to be part of Esperance’s future in this way.”

In January 2020, regional electricity provider Horizon Power awarded Pacific Energy subsidiary, Contract Power Group, a 20-year power purchase agreement to build, own and operate a state of the art microgrid power facility, reducing the carbon footprint of power to Esperance by almost 50% per annum.