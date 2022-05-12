One small blip of demand response, one big leap to smart green grid

AEMO says demand-side resources will be essential to meet large daily swings in demand, which are accentuated by the growth of rooftop PV, and ramps in large scale renewables, as well as sensitivity to price movements for big loads.

“Operational demand forecasting for demand ramps and associated uncertainty and variability driven by the weather systems and/or market responses are critical for short term commitment and utilisation of resources,” it says.

While the January 31 event was the first, it was followed up quickly by other interventions, in February, and on more than half a dozen other occasions since April as prices regularly surged towards the market peak.

One of those events, on May 3, illustrate its impact on prices. This graph above was provided by Enel X, which dominates the market, and it shows how the price in NSW would have been higher without demand response.

Enel X says that its “Virtual Power Plant” was dispatched and provided over 40MW of demand response (blue line on below graph) to support the grid when supply was tight and prices were high. It knocked an average of $1,270MW off wholesale prices.

The virtual power plant is made up of different sites, including data centres switching to on-site backup power, chemicals and metals manufacturers temporarily halting production, cold stores curtailing their chillers, and even hospitality venues.

Carl Hutchinson, head of operations in the Asia Pacific for Enel X, says the company has now has more than 100MW of capacity lined up for its demand response activities, including smelters, metal companies, data centres and others.

“That’s grown pretty quickly in the six months since we entered market at the end of October,” he says.

“We are displacing high priced generation, which helps to take some level of control over those high prices,” he says. “It’s usually displacing something that is bidding between $10,000 and $15,000/MWh. It adds flexibility, and it clips prices.”

The decision by the market rule-maker, the Australian Energy Market Commission, last year to allow wholesale demand response was welcomed. But there is still great frustration that it has not been extended to smaller business and retail customers.

“The history of demand response and the electricity grid is it’s a bit of a bad tale, especially with respect to residential customers,” Chris Cormack, of Discover Energy, told the recent Smart Energy Expo.

He said retail customers were put in the too hard basket, but it means that the potential of harnessing then air conditioners, the EVs and the batteries that are distributed around the homes in the grid is limited.

“I look at that as unfinished business. We need to solve that problem.”

His thoughts were echoed by Craig Memery, from the Public Interest Advocacy Centre and one of the key advocates for the demand response mechanism, who was also frustrated by the refusal to open it up to the retail market, because of the push back by incumbents.