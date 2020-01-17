NSW flags imminent release of EV strategy, as feds ignore electric in auto transition report

The Driven

A new plan to encourage NSW drivers to adopt electric vehicles will soon be released by the NSW Liberal government, according to a tweet by minister for energy and the environment Matt Kean on Thursday evening.

In response to an initial enquiry to Kean’s office a spokesperson for the minister confirmed that the plan will be announced “soon” and that it would be part of a wider energy strategy. No more details were given.

Kean responded on social media channel Twitter to a question from Ben Palmer about possible incentives that the package is “ready” and “just waiting for green light to announce”.

The statement by Kean is promising, given the growing concern about Australia’s devastating bushfires, and the increased need to address the underlying cause of the “megablazes” in NSW and Victoria – climate change.

Kean also broke ranks with LNP party politics last December, declaring at the National Smart Energy Summit that to oppose the transition to renewable energy – in which electric vehicles play an important part – would be tantamount to becoming the Kodak of the clean energy era.

He has also been absolutely clear about the link between man-made climate change and the bushfires, and the need to take action.

To read the full story on RenewEconomy’s electric vehicle dedicated site, The Driven, click here…