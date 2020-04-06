Northern Territory offers $6,000 grant for home batteries, cuts solar tariff

One Step Off The Grid

The Northern Territory government has announced a new Household and Business Battery Scheme (HBBS) that will deliver a $6,000 grant for households and businesses to install a battery storage unit of at least 7kWh and reduce the amount of power they need to purchase from the grid.

The announcement on Sunday came at the same time as commitment to build a $30 million big battery to stabilise the Darwin-Katherine grid and reduce the amount of gas burned as “spinning reserve”, and is seen as a key part of the territory’s move towards Labor’s target of 50 per cent renewables by 2030.

Chief minister Michael Gunner and renewables and energy minister Dale Wakefield say the government will commit an initial amount of $800,000 for the battery storage scheme, funding grants for about 130 batteries, and said it was a key part of their response to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our new $6000 solar and battery grants will see even more Territorians choose the sun and lower power prices – and create more jobs,” Gunner said in a statement.

“Doing whatever it takes to save lives from coronavirus means throwing the kitchen sink at saving jobs and preparing the Territory for the rebound. I’m backing Territorians, solar and lower prices to get it done – we have a bright future if we all stick together.”

On initial allocation of $800,000 will be provided for the scheme, funding grants for about 130 batteries.

Applications for the $6000 grants under the scheme will open Tuesday April 14.

Batteries and inverters will no longer be eligible for grants under the new Home Improvement Scheme or the Business Improvement Grant.

