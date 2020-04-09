New wind farm begins generating in Victoria

The Elaine wind farm, the second part of a 228MW facility at the Lal Lal wind complex in Victoria, has begun generating to the grid.

According to Global-Roam, the providers of the popular NEM-Watch widget, the wind farm began its output on April 8, at a relatively modest 5MW, which likely signals a “hold point” that all new generators are abide to adhere to as part of the commissioning process.

Elaine is the second part of the Lal Lal wind complex to join the grid, with the Yendon solar farm joining in the middle of last year. Most of the output will be bought by manufacturing group Orora.

The wind farm is located south-east of Ballarat on two sections of farmland in the Moorabool Shire: the Yendon Section (2km east of Yendon) and the Elaine Section (2km north of Elaine).

The project reached financial close in mid-2018, when Macquarie solar two 40 per cent equity stakes in the project – one each to InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital Partners.