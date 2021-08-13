New CEOs appointed at New Energy Solar and Windlab

There has been a further shake up of senior leadership positions in Australian clean energy businesses, with new appointments at both solar investor New Energy Solar and wind energy developer Windlab.

On Friday, New Energy Solar announced the departure of CEO John Martin, who has stepped down from the position to take on the CEO role at Windlab.

New Energy Solar’s current chief investment officer, Liam Thomas, will step into the company’s CEO role and will oversee its portfolio of 14 solar farms in the United States.

“I am excited to be assuming the role of CEO of New Energy Solar,” Thomas said. “I look forward to working closely with Jeff, John, and the rest of the Board to execute on the strategic priorities we have identified to realise the value of our high-quality portfolio.”

Chairman of New Energy Solar, Jeff Whalan, said that Thomas would take on responsibility for delivering company’s plan to shake up its investments to boost the company’s value for share holders.

“The Board of NEW is very pleased with the appointment of Liam Thomas to the role of CEO of the Company,” Whalan said.

“Liam has been with the business since its initial investments in North Carolina and has a deep understanding of the whole portfolio. The Board remains committed to the actions arising from the strategic review of the company and continuing to restore shareholder value.”

The ASX-listed NEW recently completed the sale of its only two Australian solar farms, the Beryl and Manildra solar farms, with the company shifting its focus to growing its US-based portfolio of solar investments, following a strategic review that concluded that overseas markets were able to achieve greater investment yields.

John Martin will replace Windlab’s former CEO Roger Price, who stepped down from that role in July.

Price had been a long-time chairman and CEO at Windlab, joining the company in 2007 having become involved in the company through his role with venture capital fund Innovation Capital, an early investor in Windlab.

Price’s departure follows the acquisition of Windlab led by investment fund Federation Asset Management and with the backing of Andrew Forrest’s Squadron Energy.

The leadership changes follow AGL Energy announcing to additional leadership appointments for the two entities set to emerge from the demerger of the AGL business.

AGL’s chief operating officer, Markus Brokhof, will shift into the same role with the electricity generation focused Accel Energy following the demerger. Brokhof will join Graeme Hunt, who will take on the CEO role at Accel.

AGL’s chief financial officer, Damien Nicks, will become the CFO of the rebranded and retailer focused AGL Australia, under Christine Corbett who will become CEO.

