Grid Connections: People movements in Australia’s energy business

Week beginning Aug 2

Julian Turacek left EnergyAustralia, where he was head of Yallourn, to join Corporate Carbon as executive director.

Mark Shilliday, former connections manager at the Australian Energy Market Operator, joins Esco Pacific in newly created role of head of strategic projects.

Amy Childs, head of Momentum Energy, the mainland energy retailer owned by Hydro Tasmania, has resigned. Naomi Morton, Momentum’s head of sales and marketing, will lead the business while a permanent replacement is sought.

Week beginning July 26:

Louis Chiam is appointed a partner in legal firm Allens‘ Projects and Development practice in Melbourne. Chiam joins from KWM.

Paul Italiano steps down as chief executive office of transmission company Transgrid, effective in September. Brian Salter is interim CEO. See: Paul Italiano steps down as head of transmission group Transgrid

Elyse Wise joins Neoen as project manager, Elyse previously worked as a project manager with Vestas, and before that at First Solar.

Llewellyn Owens left his job as CTO of Providence Asset Group and LAVO.

If you have any further news tips, please send to editor @ reneweconomy.com.au