Major blackouts prompt rethink about frequency control on the grid

The wind industry – or more specifically the software settings on many wind turbines – copped much of the blame for the state-wide blackout in South Australia in September 216. But it was the response, or the lack of it, from some of the state’s biggest gas generators that really worried many energy experts.

Their fears were confirmed in August last year when, on the first day of Scott Morrison’s prime ministership, lightning strikes took out major transmission links between NSW and Queensland, prompting a series of events that caused two states to be “islanded”, tens of thousands of people to lose power, and a realisation that all is not well with the electricity grid.

That incident in August last year became the catalyst of a major rethink about the way frequency control and ancillary services – an incredibly important response to system faults that can more or less decide whether the lights will go out or stay on – is managed in the country’s main grid.

While South Australia sailed through without issues and was the only grid to emerge unscathed in that August event – thanks in part to the quick and versatile response of its big batteries – the Queensland grid was shaken by the failure of many big coal and gas plants to do what had been expected of them, and respond to the frequency changes.

The Australian Energy Market Operator – and many energy experts – say it highlights the need for changes to rules to try and arrest the decline in frequency performance in the NEM, sheeted home to the relaxing, or in some cases, the absence of governor controls in big coal and gas generators.

They pointed to growing concerns that big coal and gas generators had been relaxing their governor controls, and altering their “dead-band” settings to the point where they were not responding to major frequency variations until after they had moved beyond safe operating levels. This was confirmed by the August event in Queensland.