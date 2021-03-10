JinkoSolar Recognized as a ´TOP BRAND PV Australia Seal 2021` by EuPD Research

PRESS RELEASE

Sydney, March 5th, 2021 – JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), as one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was awarded the ‘Top Brand PV Australia 2021’ by EuPD Research, a highly specialized European research firm.

Every year, the internationally recognized research institute EuPD Research awards the Top Brand PV based on results from the Global PV InstallerMonitor Survey. Solar installers participated in the survey where JinkoSolar was identified for its exceptional products and service quality. Furthermore, according to the report JinkoSolar is still dominating the Australian rooftop market, being the most exclusive and most purchased module brand among the surveyed installers in Australia, and reaching the highest weighted distribution rank. As a result, JinkoSolar earned the Top Brand PV Seal 2021 award in Australia, for the fourth consecutive year.

Anita Li, General Manager of JinkoSolar APAC, shared, “It is an honor to be awarded once again Top Brand PV Seal, as being the best known module brand in Australia and the most exclusive brand in Australian installers’ portfolios is not just a great compliment to the groundbreaking work we do, but also important attainments that confirm Jinko as the unrivalled leader in Australian PV market, and strengthen our commitment to deliver top-quality products and services.”

Bright Wang, GM of JinkoSolar Australia, commented, “We are very proud to receive this prestigious recognition for the fourth year in a raw. This award demonstrates that Aussie solar installers recognise Jinko as their preferred brand to work with, and it reflects the strong reputation that JinkoSolar holds in Australia PV market and the dedication to our customers as a leading supplier.”