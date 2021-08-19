Italian energy giant plans another 1,000MW renewables in Australia, seeks retail licence

The Enel Group manages around 86GW of capacity in 32 countries, with 47GW of this in renewables – wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and hydro – which is managed by its Enel Green Power subsidiary.

In Australia, Enel owns the 220MW Bungala solar farm in South Australia and the small 34MW Cohuna solar farm in Victoria, which is still going through the registration and commissioning process despite completing construction more than a year ago.

Enel says it wants to grow its Australian portfolio by another 1,000MW of generation capacity in the next five years, although it did not reveal which projects it has in mind. It also owns Enel X, which focuses on software and demand management and energy efficiency solutions.

Enel says it intends to offer its products across all states in the country’s main grid, known as the National Electricity Market, but its initial focus appears to be Victoria.

It says it will focus on “innovative renewable energy products (including PPAs, caps and swaps)” to large, grid-connected commercial and industrial customers throughout Victoria.