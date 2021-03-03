Instyle Solar powers up the Penrith Panthers

Press Release

Leading solar provider, Instyle Solar, has announced an exciting new partnership with the Penrith Panthers, as the club’s first official solar partner for the next two seasons.

Panther’s Head of Partnerships Jeremy Tuite said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Instyle Solar to the Panthers family.

“As a young and ambitious Australian company, the level of success Instyle Solar has already achieved speaks volumes. We look forward to working closely with them over the next two years as they provide our members with some outstanding opportunities to make the switch to solar.”

Instyle Solar focuses on providing industry-leading quality and service, with a mission to elevate the industry standard for all customers looking to make the switch.

In 2020, the business was listed as Australia’s third-fastest growing company on the AFR Fast 100.

Instyle Solar CEO and Co-Founder Karl Brown said the partnership was the perfect next step to support the business’ mission to become the number one residential solar company in Australia.

“To become the most trusted and recognised solar brand in Australia, we need to partner with strong and iconic brands, like the Penrith Panthers!

“This is a very proud moment, to be just seven years young and sponsoring a true premiership contender is awesome! I’m sure it’s going to provide immense value to all involved over the next two to three years” he said.

The multi-year partnership will see Instyle Solar switch all Penrith Panthers training facilities to solar power, while promoting the benefits of green energy to the wider community and die-hard Panthers fans across the state.

“I truly see this being an incredibly valuable partnership. The Panthers team have been fantastic to deal with and are genuinely looking for long term, mutually beneficial partners, which is exactly how we plan on growing over the next 12 – 18 months,” said Mr Brown.

To celebrate the new partnership, Instyle Solar is offering an exclusive members and fans only deal on new solar systems installed in 2021. For more information visit https://panthers.instylesolar.com/