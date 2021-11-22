If you vote for moderate Liberals, you will end up with Barnaby Joyce again

We may not have Tony Abbott as our Prime Minister, but we still have his climate targets. That should sound the alarm.

Let’s briefly cast our minds back to 2015 when Abbott’s emissions reductions targets were set – it was a time before Australia was alight with unprecedented bushfires, and before the 2021 IPCC report made it clear that this is the critical decade to reduce our emissions.

We’ve known for a long time that we’re heading for disastrous global warming. Now, we’re hurtling towards it and the Government still has its foot on the accelerator instead of the brakes.

Fast forward to 2021, two Prime Ministers later, and here we are, carrying the same emissions target for 2030 to the world stage as if nothing has changed.

No wonder Australia won the COP26 award for Colossal Fossil.

One key thing did change since those targets were set in 2015, and it happened in 2016. Australia got a new Deputy Prime Minister in the form of Barnaby Joyce. Since then, although the member for New England has come and gone from the office and come back again, climate action in this country has stalled. It’s clear to all that the Nationals are writing our climate policy.

For all the moderate liberal MPs who say they’re committed to action on climate change, barely an inch of ground has been gained in the most significant issue of our time. So with the Liberals restrained by the reins held by the Nationals, and with Labor failing to step up with a strong climate target – it’s fallen to Independents and the crossbench to give Australians any real hope of climate progress.

What’s stopping Australia from making any progress on climate policy when the overwhelming majority of people support greater climate action?

It’s not hard to find the answer when Senator Canavan stands in front of a big screen TV that reads “Glasgow: A huge win for coal”.

Or when Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says he will not honour the COP26 agreement, saying “I did not sign it”.