How the US grid can reach 90% clean electricity by 2035

The true power of government – or lack thereof – has been on display during the lockdown as entire countries have been essentially shut down, resulting in deserted streets, shops, airports, office buildings, parks and beaches.

If governments can take such draconian measures and succeed in flattening the rapid rise of a deadly virus – at least in some countries – they can surely adopt policies to address climate change, an even more serious global crisis that has been with us for a very long time and is not going away any time soon.

That is the message of 2035 Report: Plummeting Solar, Wind, and Battery Costs Can Accelerate our Clean Energy Future, a report from the Goldman School of Public Policy at the Univ. of California, Berkeley.