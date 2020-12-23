Household battery storage still best fix for solar duck curve problem

The continued rapid growth of PV rooftop solar in Australia and elsewhere in displacing fossil fuel generation of electricity is becoming a significant issue.

The energy imbalance from increasing rooftop solar is causing a reduction of daytime operational power demand during the day to the level where grid stability issues occur on clear days when the rapid decrease in rooftop power in the late afternoon as the sun sets requires a rapid ramp up of the output from conventional fossil fuel generators.

The problem is exacerbated by the increase in evening household power demand. The simple bottom-up solution to the duck curve problem is to add battery storage to individual household solar systems to level out the net power curve. This solution is well known and often alluded to.

However, little detail is available to evaluate options and enable decisions to be made. Here, the results of a study aimed at establishing the effect of household batteries on home and grid energy performance are discussed.

Fig 1 illustrates the problem at the level of a single household. Fig 1 curve (a) shows a typical daily household load profile. Australian households use about 20 kWh of electricity per day, with load peaks in the morning and late afternoon/evening. Minimal usage occurs during daytime and late night hours.

Curve (b) of Fig. 1 shows our calculation of the solar power supplied to the house by a 4 kWp rooftop solar array on a clear spring day in Perth, WA. The solar power peaks at midday and when little use is made of the available power.

Only 38% of the available solar energy is utilized by the household over this clear full day due to the mismatch of the load and supply profiles. Power that exceeds the load during the day is assumed to be exported to the grid.