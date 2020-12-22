Grid operators turn to wind, solar and batteries as system issues grow

On top of this, rooftop solar installations continue at record levels, with minimum demand also hitting new lows in several regions – 270MW (operational demand, sent out) on November 7 in South Australia, 3,073MW on September 6 in Victoria, and 3,712MW in Queensland on September 27.

South Australia, which has the biggest share of wind and solar in Australia, and any large grid in the world, of around 60 per cent in the last 12 months, has been managing its system strength issues by requiring a minimum amount of gas generation at all times, and curtailing excess wind and solar.

This should change over the next year as four new synchronous condensers are progressively rolled out across the state’s grid, meaning that these syncons – which are spinning machines that do not burn fuel – can provide those key services instead of the gas generators.

Big batteries are also looking to provide system strength services, but it is not clear that this technology will be “proven” or delivered in sufficient quantity to fill up the shortfall in time. Some coal generators, such as Trevor St Baker’s Vales Point, ar arguing that they should get extra money to provide these services.

But inverter-based technologies are already proving useful.

Transmission company PowerLink says changed inverter settings at the Mt Emerald wind farm (pictured above) has already alleviated system strength problems in north Queensland, which had affected that wind farm along with the Haughton and Sun Metals solar farms.

On Tuesday, Powerlink said it is now looking to do similar “inverter tuning” deals with four solar farms in the area – the Daydream, Hamilton, Hayman and Whitsunday Solar Farm.

“Powerlink has also been working with renewable generators and AEMO on changes to the settings of other relevant controllers,” it said, adding that its modelling indicates that these changes could significantly reduce the overall system strength requirement at Ross, where the current shortfall has been identified. Still, there is a lot of work to be done. “Powerlink is currently conducting its due diligence and stress testing the setting changes under various scenarios in order to confirm with and obtain AEMO’s approval that utilising these solutions will address the longer term system strength shortfall requirement.”

In South Australia, AEMO and the local transmission company ElectraNet have turned to the newly expanded Tesla big battery, officially known as the Hornsdale Power Reserve, to address newly identified inertia issues.

As a result HPR will now contract 130MW and 32.5MWh of capacity to the South Australia government so it can be deployed by AEMO and ElectraNet during an slanging event. This is up from 70MW and 30MWh previously, and comes as the battery itself is expanded to 150MW and 194MWh from its original size of 100MW and 129MWh.