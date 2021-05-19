Great Solar Business Podcast: Martin Green from UNSW Nigel Morris 19 May 2021 0 How cheap can solar be? Find out in this interview with Dr Martin Green from UNSW. Sponsored by Solar Juice. Great Solar Business · Martin Green from UNSW ← Previous Massive wind farm contract to help power 46 Victorian councils Community solar and battery park opens to local investors in NSWby Sophie Vorrath on 19 May 2021 “Free solar” offer for low-income households kicks off in S.A.by Sophie Vorrath on 17 May 2021 Solar Insiders Podcast: Behind the meter at Smart Energyby Giles Parkinson and Nigel Morris on 14 May 2021 Now Lamborghini is going electric. Why are luxury brands going green?by Bridie Schmidt on 19 May 2021 Volvo to take first electric buses north of the Arctic Circleby Bridie Schmidt on 19 May 2021 Canoo opens pre-orders up for electric “lifestyle vehicle”, van and uteby Joshua S. Hill on 19 May 2021 Multimedia Great Solar Business Podcast: Martin Green from UNSW19 May 20210 Video: Who is going to pay for the gas death spiral?19 May 20210 Chart of the day: Australia’s gas exports must decline for world to meet net zero by 205019 May 20210 Transcript – Energy Insiders podcast from the Smart Energy Conference18 May 20210 Solar Insiders Podcast: Behind the meter at Smart Energy14 May 20210 Energy Insiders Podcast: Smart Energy – Can Australia embrace the gift of solar14 May 20210