Graph of the day: Where we’ve come since Paris is further than you think

2015 feels like a long time ago. Heck, 2019 feels like a long time ago. November 2020 feels like a decade in the past. It’s tough to keep track of time, but five years after the signing of the Paris climate agreement, it’s tempting to look back and shrug, thinking we’ve made no progress on climate at all.

It’s not true – the changes are there if you look. SystemIQ, a company that specialises in climate solutions and innovation, gathered up a report on what’s happened, and what might happen, and the simple graphic makes for compelling viewing. There’s a lot of work to do, but the rapid growth of renewables have provided a base to work off that we ought to celebrate.

The key here is that what was considered a niche market or potential solution five years ago is now emerging as mass market technologies, and by 2025 a lot more of the emissions solutions will fit that description, or even be “late market” technologies in the case of power and electric vehicles.

