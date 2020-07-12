Graph of the Day: Map of Victoria generation – Coal, gas, wind, solar, batteries and hydro

Continuing our popular series of “graph of the day” articles showing the maps of existing generation in the five main states within the National Electricity Market, today we show Victoria, again courtesy of the AER’s annual State of the Energy Market report.

The brown dots are the brown coal generators that have dominated the state’s grid for decades, hydro – mostly in the mountainous north east – is reflected in blue; solar (mostly in the north west) is in yellow and wind (mostly south west) is green. Each of these technologies appears to have its distinct territory!

The two purple dots are grid scale battery storage, while gas in in grey.

You can find the other states here: South Australia, Queensland and NSW.