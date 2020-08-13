Graph of the Day: How wind and solar has changed shape of NSW energy prices

Today’s graph of the day comes courtesy of research from Cornwall Insight Australia, which took a look at how the growing amounts of wind and solar generation have changed the shape of the energy market in Australia, at least in terms of prices.

The graph shows that the spot market in the country’s biggest electricity market, NSW, over the last financial year has dropped by an average of 15 to 39 per cent – courtesy of increased solar generation from both large scale and rooftop installations, while prices between 4.30pm and 6pm have increased by 10 to 40 per cent.

“The merchant market in New South Wales (NSW) – and all mainland states are undergoing significant change,” analyst Lumi Adisa writes.