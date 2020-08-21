Golden Plains wind farm set for 2021 construction after Supreme Court win

Today the Court of Appeal – Supreme Court of Victoria handed down its decision in relation to the Golden Plains Wind Farm.

The case to the Supreme Court against the Minister for Planning that challenged the decision on the Golden Plains Wind Farm was unsuccessful. This means the development permission granted by the Minister for development of the Wind Farm stands.

Today’s decision is a huge endorsement for the project and the future of renewable energy in Victoria! The Golden Plains Wind Farm is set to commence construction next year at Rokewood, south of Ballarat, following the Appeal Court judgement released today.

WestWind Energy Australia Managing Director Tobias Geiger said the decision was well received and allows the team to progress the development of the largest wind farm in Victoria.

“Initiated by local landholders and with strong community support, the Golden Plains wind farm will produce more than 1 GW of clean, renewable electricity,” Mr Geiger said. “That’s enough electricity to power more than 500,000 homes!”

The Golden Plains project has been in development for more than eight years and will bring hundreds of jobs to regional Victoria and a substantial demand for goods and services that will benefit the wider community.

“As a locally-based developer, WestWind Energy is committed to bringing substantial community benefits to the region, not just during the five-plus years of construction, but well into the future.” Mr Geiger said.

“A community reference group, made up of local people, was established to ensure the local community benefits from the wind farm, even before construction begins.”

The project is expected to commence construction in 2021.