Georgia Steele: The climate independent with Craig Kelly in her sights

The looming federal election will see a wave of ‘teal’ independent candidates looking to displace Liberal party incumbents, who claim to be “moderate” and support stronger climate action, but who have failed to see it reflected in their party’s policies.

But one such independent candidate has a different sort of target in her sights – one of Australia’s most ardent climate change deniers.

Independent candidate for Hughes, Georgia Steele, is hoping to unseat rogue parliamentarian Craig Kelly – a proponent of vaccine misinformation and climate change denial – arguing that embracing stronger climate policies could be vital to winning a seat in federal parliament.

Speaking at a Spark Club event in Sydney recently, Steele said she is motivated to run as an independent candidate out of a sense of duty to her family.

She wants to push for stronger action on climate change, and protect the high-value environment areas within the southern-Sydney electorate.

“I live in an electorate where we have two major national parks, we have an unbelievable amount of green space, we have beaches, we have rivers, we are unbelievably lucky,” Steele told the forum.

“I realised that if we didn’t do something, and soon, my children weren’t going to have the same childhood that I have been lucky enough to have.

“It became very quickly clear to me that the problems we have are only in one place, and that one place is our federal government.

“I needed to make sure that I had done everything I can to make sure that our environment is protected. I needed to make sure that in 30 or 40 years’ time with my kids… that I can turn back to them and honestly say that I did everything I could,” Steele added.

Steele supports the Climate Change Bill put forward by independent MP Zali Steggall, which proposes to enshrine a commitment to a zero emissions target in law.

It also aims to establish an independent expert climate commission to advise on government policy and interim emissions targets.

“The federal government is refusing to take action on climate change,” Steele said.

“We have state governments on board. We have industry groups on board. We have the private sector crying out for leadership and crying out for exactly the climate framework and governance that this legislation will help us to achieve.”

Steele’s electoral challenge is distinct from those of other ‘teal’ independents.

Her electorate is based in an outer Sydney electorate and is aiming to unseat one of federal parliament’s most unhinged climate change deniers, who is now fronting up for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party and leading a bizarre, yet well resourced, re-election bid.

While Kelly goes into the election as the incumbent, polling suggests Hughes will be a battle between Steele and the replacement Liberal Party candidate, lawyer Jenny Ware, the latter being tapped to run for the Liberals less than two months before the election.

Steele says the election of an independent in Hughes will not only displace a climate change denier in Craig Kelly but could help establish an independent crossbench that can advocate for the passage of meaningful climate change legislation.

“Our government says that they have committed to a net zero target by 2050,” Steele said.

“But they are mere words. They have not done anything. It is not an actual government policy if they do not have, and never intend to bring in, any legislation to put that policy into action.”

Steele believes voters are eager to back policies that can revitalise Australian manufacturing, and take advantage of the opportunities created by the clean energy transition.

“I have been talking a lot on the campaign trail about the economic opportunities available because of the transition,” Steele said.

“One of the things that really resonates with the people down in Hughes is the idea of bringing manufacturing back to Australia. It was in the car manufacturing area back in the day.”

“When I talk about bringing manufacturing back to Australia, sometimes that will be cars, but it obviously doesn’t have to be that. We’re talking about mining. We mine all those minerals [for EV production] – the opportunities are endless.”