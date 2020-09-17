Fronius GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter is now available

The three-phase Fronius Symo GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter – a compact, versatile all-in-one solar energy supply solution – is now available on the market.

The GEN24 Plus offers a unique range of solutions, whether for photovoltaics, storage, backup power, heating or e-mobility, making it a milestone in the energy revolution for use in the home or for small commercial systems.

The brand-new Fronius Solar.start app guarantees quick and easy commissioning.

The new Symo GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter, from quality provider Fronius, has already shone in HTW Berlin’s 1 renowned home storage inspection and has won several prizes, including the Intersolar AWARD 2020.

This comes as no surprise, since it combines proven features such as Multi Flow Technology, the Dynamic Peak Manager and free energy management through Solar.web.

This is complemented by smart innovations such as an integrated basic power supply through the PV Point and a quick three-step commissioning process using a smartphone or tablet.

A new service concept allows almost all parts to be replaced individually, which means Fronius is going the extra mile on the road to greater sustainability and resource conservation. The GEN24 Plus is now available worldwide 2 in power categories 6.0–10.0 kW.

Ultra-flexible system design

The Fronius SuperFlex Design and the improved Active Cooling Technology give the design of the PV system maximum versatility.

“The GEN24 Plus can do it all, whether hung up, lying down or in a mounting bracket, whether indoors or outdoors, even unprotected. Roof constructions with differently aligned and small surfaces can also be optimally used for energy generation,” summarises Leonhard Peböck, Product Marketing Solar Energy, at Fronius International GmbH.

“The Symo GEN24 Plus’ DC input voltage range starts at 80 volts and goes up to 1000 volts, allowing strings of three or more modules to be implemented. With active cooling, not only is the maximum service life of the power electronics in the inverter achieved, but the MPP trackers can also

be loaded with significantly more current and more strings can be connected in parallel.”

Plenty of open interfaces

The GEN24 Plus is your forward-looking, future-proof introduction to solar self-sufficiency. It already has the most important interfaces for extensions for storage, water heating and electric car charging points or for connecting external systems on-board.

This forward-looking equipment with four digital I/Os (floating relay contacts), allows the parallel energy management of several consumers, such as heat and pool pumps. In addition, the compact housing offers sufficient space in its protected interior, should further relays or overvoltage protection be required.

Installation and commissioning is child’s play

The inverter can be installed in a few simple steps, saving time and money, thanks to the sophisticated wall mounting system, push-in spring-loaded terminals and 180° quick-release screws. Using the new Fronius Solar.start commissioning app, configuration and registration can take place in just three steps via smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Other useful platforms such as Fronius Solar.web or Solar.SOS are also available to provide an overview of the system status, energy management and service.