Fortescue and Alinta switch on Australia’s biggest solar farm outside of main grids

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group and Alinta Energy have formally opened the country’s biggest solar farm outside of the country’s main electricity grid, the 60MW Chichester Hub solar farm that will help power two big mines.

The Chichester solar farm has been up and running at full capacity since late November, and has already demonstrated that it can meet up to 100 per cent of the daytime electricity consumption of the Christmas Creek and Cloudbreak mines operated in the Pilbara by Fortescue.

The Chichester solar farm is located at the end of a 60km extension to the network operated by Alinta Energy that also includes the Newman gas station and the highly successful Newman big battery, and also provides electricity to the iron ore operations owned by Gina Rinehart.

Plans for the Chichester solar farm were first revealed by RenewEconomy back in 2018, and Alinta Energy managing director and CEO Jeff Dimery says the opening is a giant leap forward in the race to a low carbon energy future.

“We took an ambitious brief from Fortescue, who wanted to dramatically slash their emissions, and made it a reality in just three years,” Dimery said in a statement.

“I can’t understate the engineering challenge of designing and building a renewable solution on this scale, in a harsh environment like the Pilbara, to meet the reliability standards of mines like these.”

The solar farm will displace around 100 million litres of diesel every year currently used at the two mine sites, which even with the tax rebates enjoyed by big miners like Fortescue, probably amount to an annual fuel saving of nearly the cost of the solar farm. And it will cut emissions. “The completion of this project is a practical example of Fortescue delivering on its ambitious carbon neutrality target and demonstrates that renewables can power the energy needs of Australia’s mining and resources sector,” Fortescue CEO Elizabeth Gaines said.



It will be followed by other solar farms and battery storage as part of a broader plans by Fortescue to decarbonise its electricity supply, and Alinta is also looking at a possible 300MW wind farm in the region to diversify the clean energy supply, as Dimery revealed in a recent episode of the Energy Insiders podcast.

The solar project – and the future Fortescue plans – have been backed by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility as well as ARENA, as part of its Advancing Renewables Program.

“This is a monumental step forward to see solar and battery storage help to displace diesel on mining sites,” ARENA CEO Darren Miller said.

“Optimising the transition to renewable electricity has been a key priority for ARENA and we are excited to see the Alinta Energy and Fortescue project now successfully using solar energy for the day-to-day operations of the mines.”