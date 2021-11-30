First full-scale hybrid floating wind and wave energy platform bound for Canary Islands

Danish renewable energy technology company Floating Power Plant has secured a location to deploy its first full-scale hybrid floating wind and wave platform at test facilities off the coast of the Canary Islands in Spain.

Floating Power Plant (FPP) has built a floating platform that plays host to both a single wind turbine and a wave power device.

Each platform is able to accommodate a wind turbine measuring from 4MW all the way up to the industry leading 15MW, and also supports between 1MW and 4MW of wave power, depending on the local wave resources.

Anchored using standard turret mooring technology commonly used by the oil & gas industry, the platform is able to rotate 360-degrees in order to face the incoming waves.

FPP has tested its product using the P37 prototype, which is the only wave and wind device in the world to have produced joint power to the grid in a real-world offshore environment.

FPP has also worked with French-American oil & gas company TechnipFMC to develop a solution that integrates hydrogen production, to utilise excess power to produce hydrogen via electrolysis which can then be stored and later used to generate power via fuel cells when there is too little wind or wave generation.

Specifically, the FPP & TechnipFMC hydrogen solution can house up to 300MWh of electricity as hydrogen, meaning that FPP’s Power-2-X Solution can reliably provide continuous power.

FPP’s announcement over the weekend that it has signed a contract to deploy the world’s first full-scale hybrid floating wind and wave platform brings the company’s plans for commercialisation an important step forward.

Located north of the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN) test facilities off the coast of the Canary Islands, FPP will deploy its platform and connect to the grid through a new subsea cable.

“This is a key milestone in delivering the world’s first multi-megawatt wind and wave energy device and allows us to demonstrate what the system can offer remote islands looking to overcome the challenges of renewable energy integration,” said Chris McConville, head of commercial and operations for Floating Power Plant.

“Reaching this agreement allows us to accelerate the development of the project and our technology, engaging key local stakeholders and value chain as well as progressing design and certification of the technical solution.”

Importantly, FPP will rely on the local supply chain to build this world-first commercial-scale floating submersible platform.

“The project will benefit from the Canary Islands facilities and opportunities for testing and demonstrating ocean renewable energy, accelerating the energy transition in the islands, untapping the huge offshore wind potential, decreasing generation costs, and energy dependence from imported oil derivatives,” said Jose Joaquin Hernandez Brito, director of PLOCAN.

“The project is a step forwards to attract investments, talent and diversify the economy in the region.”