Energy start-up executive awarded 2020 Women in Renewables AICD scholarship

An initiative of the Clean Energy Council to enable the professional development of female employees in the clean energy industry, the scholarship includes the Foundations of Directorship Course and 12-month membership at AICD and mentoring by CEC Director JennyParadiso. Additionally, Ms Heath will be invited to present to the CEC Board next year on her experience.

Ms Heath said she is honoured and excited to receive the 2020 Women in Renewables Australian AICD scholarship, with all the opportunities it offers from both a professional development and leadership perspective.

“As a senior executive with start-up energy retailer Nectr, the scholarship will definitely accelerate my on the job learning of how to deliver best practice corporate governance.

“I also believe that it provides a key platform to hopefully inspire and empower women in the clean energy industry to step out their comfort zones and take that risk – because you never know what you’re really capable of until you try,” said Ms Heath.

Clean Energy Council Chief Executive, Kane Thornton said that it is vital that the talented women in the clean energy industry are developed, promoted and harnessed to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

“We all must make a conscious effort across the sector to empower women. Skills development, knowledge-sharing and mentorship, play an essential part in improving the representation of women in leadership roles. The benefits in creating greater equity in leadership will go beyond the renewables industry.

“It’s clear that Ms Heath, as the 2020 Women in Renewables Australian AICD scholarship recipient, will harness the learnings from the course to further the cause of women in our industry,” said Mr Thornton. “This sets her apart as a worthy recipient and a great ambassador in the clean energy space.”

AICD CEO and Managing Director, Angus Armour, said that the Foundations of Directorship course is an excellent step in the professional development of future leaders.

“I would like to congratulate Ms Heath and wish her the best of luck for her studies.