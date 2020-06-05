 Energy Insiders Podcast: Telstra dials up pursuit of 100 per cent renewables target | RenewEconomy

Energy Insiders Podcast: Telstra dials up pursuit of 100 per cent renewables target

Telstra is back in the market looking for new wind and solar projects to help get it to its 100 per cent renewables target by 2025, as its Belong subsidiary launches new campaign about emissions from mobile data.

Ben Burge joins Energy Insiders to give his take on the Australian PPA market, as well as explain the “thumbprint” campaign from the Belong brand that seeks to raise awareness about carbon emissions from mobile data, and why most people don’t even know what “carbon neutral” means.

