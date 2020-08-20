Energy Insiders Podcast: State of inertia and potential for grid-forming inverters

Like the rest of Australia, and much of the world, the West Australia grid is in the midst of an energy transition, but is on its own, with no connections to neighbouring markets.

That adds a level of complexity to the transition from coal and gas to renewables. AEMO’s head of System Management in WA, Dean Sharafi, joins the Energy Insiders podcast and explains the importance of inertia to the power system, and the potential of grid-forming inverters.

