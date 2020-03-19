Energy Insiders Podcast: How to waste $1 trillion on coal

New analysis from Carbon Tracker finds governments and investors risk losing $1 trillion through investments in new coal generation, because it can’t compete with wind and solar.

Matt Gray, the head of power and utilities for the UK-based organisation, joins the Energy Insiders podcast to explain the findings of the report, which also suggests wind and solar beats new coal in every major market, and existing coal generators in many markets.

Plus: All the news of the week, including the lead up to COAG, the backdown by AEMC on transmission costs, growing interest in green hydrogen, and the first new contract for a new solar farm in some time.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.