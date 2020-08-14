Energy Insiders Podcast: Garnaut’s Sunshot to renewables future

Professor Ross Garnaut joins the Energy Insiders podcast to discuss the decision to split his energy venture with Gupta, his plans for Sunshot Energy and the transition to renewables, and how Australia can still become a clean energy superpower.

And we discuss the latest network congestion problems, and why AEMO, Transgrid and the NSW energy minister are all on the same page on the grid transformation.

You can read our story about Garnaut’s plans here.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.