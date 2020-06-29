Energy Insiders Podcast: Energy minister Matt Kean’s vision for NSW to be renewable superpower

NSW energy minister Matt Kean says cheap and clean wind, solar and storage can turn the state into an economic superpower. It’s an opportunity too good to miss, he says on this week’s Energy Insiders podcast.

“We should grab this opportunity not only to deliver cheap, clean energy to the citizens of New South Wales, but by having a competitive advantage in low cost energy. It means that we can potentially reindustrialise our state and indeed our country,” Kean says.

“And that is an opportunity for us to be an economic superpower, not just an energy superpower, an economic superpower. And it’s too big an opportunity not to grab.”

Kean says clean power also delivers an opportunity for clean transport and low cost and low emissions manufacturing. On the former, he has already his own first step by becoming the first minister in Australia to obtain a Tesla Model 3 as his ministerial car.

