Energy Insiders Podcast: Coalition’s gas plans, changing ARENA into ACCSA, and Battery Day

The Coalition’s energy week begins with big gas plans and finishes with more support for carbon capture and storage, and a proposal to push ARENA and CEFC money into “low emission” technologies such as carbon capture and storage.

And we talk to lithium market expert Rod Hooper from the South Africa based RK Equity. He discusses the lithium market, the future of EVs, and what to expect from Tesla’s Battery Day.

